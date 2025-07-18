Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas. The digital rights were sold to Amazon for a whopping price as part of a deal that included an early OTT release within a month of its theatrical debut. It premiered in theaters on June 20.
Plot details
Focuses on the chase between a beggar and a businessman
The film is set in Mumbai, India's financial capital, and revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a beggar and a powerful businessman. The film explores themes of greed and power and has been praised for its unique concept and strong performances by the lead actors. It reportedly grossed over ₹150 crore at the box office.
Cast and crew
Know more about the supporting cast and crew
Kuberaa also stars Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna, Sayaji Shinde, Hareesh Peradi, Azhagam Perumal, and Bagavathi Perumal, among others. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with Thota Tharani handling production design. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer, while Karthika Srinivas serves as the editor.