'Kuberaa' is out on OTT

Dhanush-Nagarjuna's 'Kuberaa' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Jul 18, 202511:20 am

What's the story

The critically acclaimed film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas. The digital rights were sold to Amazon for a whopping price as part of a deal that included an early OTT release within a month of its theatrical debut. It premiered in theaters on June 20.