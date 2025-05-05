What's the story

Acclaimed actor Prakash Raj has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, has been creating buzz since its announcement, particularly after the teaser introduced Sanon as the lead.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Raj revealed that this is his only Hindi project at present.