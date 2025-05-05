Prakash Raj confirms role in Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein'
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Prakash Raj has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which features Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, has been creating buzz since its announcement, particularly after the teaser introduced Sanon as the lead.
In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Raj revealed that this is his only Hindi project at present.
Career updates
Raj's other projects and future plans
Besides Tere Ishk Mein, Raj is also working on a few Southern films with Vijay and Suriya.
He also spoke about producing two small films set in South and North Karnataka.
Additionally, Raj revealed he is studying literature and writing scripts for children's stories.
"We will be researching some stories for children in the next six months," he said, adding they'll make eight-hour-long Panchatantra stories for kids.
Film details
'Tere Ishk Mein' promises a unique storyline
The screenplay of Tere Ishk Mein has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, promising an exploration of emotional depth like Raanjhanaa but with a more intense and unique story.
The film's music is by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.