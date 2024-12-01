Summarize Simplifying... In short Vignesh Shivan deactivated his X account following a controversial interview, but remains active on Instagram.

He's currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Dhanush, who sued Shivan, Nayanthara, and their production house for using a snippet from his film in their Netflix documentary.

The feud escalated when Dhanush demanded ₹10cr after Nayanthara edited the documentary to exclude his film's clips, leading to a public exchange of legal notices.

Vignesh Shivan has deactivated his X (Twitter) account

Did Vignesh Shivan deactivate X account due to this reason

By Isha Sharma 01:03 pm Dec 01, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has reportedly deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account after facing criticism on social media. Per 123Telugu, the backlash came after his appearance in The Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Directors's Round Table 2024, where some questioned his inclusion since his last film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022) wasn't a pan-Indian project. The film stars Shivan's wife-actor Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Social media status

Shivan's social media silence and upcoming projects

Shivan deactivated his X account soon after the controversial interview but hasn't issued any statement on the same. His Instagram account is still active, where he continues to share posts as usual. Notably, his upcoming movie, Love Insurance Kompany, is also Tamil. It is a sci-fi romantic comedy with Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty.

Legal dispute

Meanwhile, the legal battle with Dhanush rages on

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Shivan are caught in a legal battle with Dhanush. The latter recently filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara, Shivan, their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for using three seconds of footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in their Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale. The feud started when Nayanthara accused Dhanush of pressuring her and blocking her from using footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary.

Legal proceedings

Dhanush's legal notice and Nayanthara's response

The issue blew up when, according to Nayanthara, after she edited the documentary to not include any clips from the film, Dhanush allegedly sent her a legal notice demanding ₹10cr for using just three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage. Responding to Nayanthara's open letter on Instagram regarding this, Dhanush's lawyer reportedly issued a statement directing her to take down the social media post.