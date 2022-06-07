Entertainment

Vignesh Shivan confirms wedding with Nayanthara, read details here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 07, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been in a relationship for the past six-seven years.

South superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are finally taking the plunge. During a media interaction on Tuesday, Shivan confirmed that they have decided to get married on Thursday (June 9) at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. He added that the ceremony will be strictly private with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. And here's more about their mega wedding.

Quote Shivan promised to interact with media two days after marriage

During the interaction, Shivan revealed details about their wedding. He said, "On June 9, I am getting married to [the] love of my life, Nayanthara." "After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all," he said. "On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together," Shivan concluded.

Invitation Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been invited

A few days back, pictures of Nayan and Shivan with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) MK Stalin and his son and actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin went viral on social media. In the photo, Shivan and Nayanthara were seen standing by the CM with what looked like a wedding invitation. So, it is anticipated that the couple has invited the CM for their big day.

Guests Are Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu attending?

Actor Vijay Sethupathi shares a special bond with Shivan, and the same has been revealed by both of them during several interviews. So, naturally, it is speculated that the Master actor will attend the wedding. South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been the couple's close aide ever since Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal rolled out, is also said to attend the wedding.

Engagement They got engaged back in 2021

Nayan and Shivan have been in a relationship for more than six years. They first met on the sets of the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The film was directed by Shivan and Nayan played the lead role opposite Sethupathi. Later, in 2021, the Netrikann actor revealed that she is engaged to Shivan during a talk show.