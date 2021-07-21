Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Official poster of the film 'Netrikann'

South actor Nayanthara's upcoming feature film Netrikann will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The thriller is directed by Milind Rau, known for the movies like romantic-comedy Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and horror-drama The House Next Door. The streamer shared news of Netrikann releasing on its platform on social media.

Twitter Post

Disney+ Hotstar announced the news on Twitter

Netrikann

'Netrikann' is the story of a blind woman

The streaming service is yet to announce a premiere date for the movie. In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays a visually challenged woman who unravels a world beyond what meets the eye in her quest for justice, the official synopsis of the film read. The film is reportedly an official remake of the 2011 South Korean movie Blind.

Further details

'Netrikann' was supposed to release last year

Produced by Vignesh Shivan and under the banner of Rowdy Picture, Netrikann was supposed to arrive in theaters last year but was postponed due to the restrictions that were imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nayanthara referred to as the lady superstar of South cinema, is famous for films like Aram, Kolamavu Kokila, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Imaikkaa Nodigal.