Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani': Box office buzz, summary, and cast details

By Aikantik Bag 12:02 pm Dec 01, 202312:02 pm

'Annapoorani' is running in theaters now

Nayanthara is regarded as the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema and the actor is at an all-time career high with some great releases in 2023. The multi-faceted actor's recent project Annapoorani was released on Friday. The film had a decent buzz but some early reviews suggest that the film has not been up to expectations. Let's explore this unique project.

Slated for a decent opening on Friday

The Tamil drama marks Nilesh Krishnaa's directorial debut and it follows the story of a Brahmin chef overcoming her obstacles in achieving her dream to become a chef. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is slated to score a Rs. 2 crore opening. The cast includes Jai, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, and Redin Kingsley, among others.

