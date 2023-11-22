Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' is a hotchpotch financially

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' is a hotchpotch financially

By Aikantik Bag 10:20 am Nov 22, 202310:20 am

'Khichdi 2' box office collection

All Hansa stans were elated when the news of Khichdi 2 was floating in the media. The franchise has had a dedicated fan base over the years across TV and celluloid. However, the recently released comedy-drama Khichdi 2 received a lukewarm response from viewers. The film has been quite slow in the first week and has not even surpassed the Rs. 5 crore mark.

2/3

Struggling on weekdays to gain stability

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 3.74 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was not marketed well by the makers. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Kirti Kulhari, Vandana Pathak, Pratik Gandhi, and Jamnadas Majethia, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post