Box office collection: 'Tejas' crashes with disastrous performance

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Nov 09, 202310:19 am

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut has managed to stay in the buzz with her fiery opinions and social media banter. However, her recently released film Tejas is not at all in the buzz owing to poor reviews from both critics and viewers. The aerial actioner crashed badly at the box office as it has managed to earn a meager Rs. 6 crore at the Indian box office.

Likely to exit theaters this week

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 6 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.02 crore in India. The movie has become slow like a snail and with big Diwali releases ahead, it has no chance of revival. The cast includes Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair, among others.

