Box office collection: 'Tejas' shows marginal growth

By Aikantik Bag 09:57 am Nov 02, 202309:57 am

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut is a household name but she is known less for her movies and more for her fiery opinions on varied issues. She has had a string of flops at the Bollywood box office and her recent film Tejas is just another addition to that list. The movie struggled to gain momentum at the box office but has shown marginal growth on Wednesday.

Aiming to maximize box office collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.15 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics. The cast includes Anuj Khurana, Varun Mitra, Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, Veena Nair, and Anshul Chauhan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

