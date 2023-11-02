Happy birthday, SRK: A token of love, light, and gratitude

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan

"Woh sirf star nahi hai, duniya hai meri! (He is not just a star, he is my world!)" Very often we have quoted his line and drawn parallels with our daily lives. At times, we have even wished that our favorite star's films turn into reality. As Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, I would like to thank him for a lifetime full of memories!

Bestseller of dreams for three decades

Dear Shah, It is not easy to sell dreams for more than three decades to an ever-changing and ever-growing India. With an effervescent smile, glistering eyes and open arms, you made a whole country's youth believe in their potential. Be it outsiders trying to make it big in Bollywood or middle-class people dreaming of achieving big in life, your trajectory strengthened our belief.

Expressing through silence

Speaking about dreams, one cannot miss your dreamy yet curious eyes. From Aditya Chopra to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Karan Johar, the new generation of mavericks have utilized your ability to turn water into wine. From the mustard field scene (DDLJ) to the water boy scene (Swades) to the final game moments (Chak De! India), Khan's expressions spoke louder than words.

Defining the idea of romance

Romanticizing Khan and his whims has been a never-ending cycle. For us, the '90s kids, the idea of romance originated from you. When you spread your arms and look into our souls or twirl your heroines amid picturesque mountains, we believe in larger-than-life romance. Spreading love and making others feel loved, you have been doing it all with ease.

Khan's idea of hope to see a better day daily

Being an ardent observer, I have noticed how you have kept on trying something new. From bankrolling films like Asoka to starring in films like Hey Ram to stepping up the standard of VFX in Indian cinema (Ra.One), all these originate from a sense of hope. This idea of hope which illuminates our lives in a dark theater acts as a source of inspiration.

Resilience: The strongest of all suits

Your journey from being a middle-class Delhi boy to becoming the biggest movie star in the world has been nothing short of an inspiration. But it's your resilience that resonates with me. From not bowing down to the Mumbai underworld back to maintaining a calm demeanor during media trials to resorting to self-deprecating humor to prove your nationalism, you have stood tall among all.

Relatability factor across socio-economic strata

In every common man's life, where the hustle to meet deadlines locks horns with other unavoidable circumstances, your indomitable spirit acts like a ray of hope. Perhaps, that is the reason why people across the socio-economic strata are in awe of you, Khan.

Raging against the dying of the light

Resistance and revival are part of the life cycle. Your idea of hope and resilience projects into the bigger picture of the never giving up attitude. From being the anti-hero to the romantic hero to your experimental phase to redefining mass cinema, you taught us to keep trying. Just like you said, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost!" With love, A Common Man.