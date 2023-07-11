Entertainment

Katrina Kaif pens note for assistant on completing 20 years

July 11, 2023

Katrina Kaif and her assistant completed 20 years of working together

Celebrities are working round the clock. From busy schedules to hectic travels, they do it all with ease. It's their team that makes their day-to-day work look smoother. Recently, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma as the duo completed two decades of working together. Kaif recalled some emotional moments, too.

Kaif's heartfelt note recalling their two-decade-old journey

Kaif wrote, "The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs ...to motivating pep talks .....to fights over me not drinking what I've asked for or me changing my mind about what I actually want." Kaif is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3.

