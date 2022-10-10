Entertainment

'Phone Bhoot' trailer: Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi turn ghostbusters in horror-comedy

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 10, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot is out! Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it's bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and will release on November 4. The trailer has revealed that the story will follow two ghostbusters (Khatter, Chaturvedi), who join hands with a ghost (Kaif) to help other lost souls attain moksha (salvation). Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

The horror-comedy will witness the first collaboration between Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter.

Phone Bhoot has joined the list of multiple horror-comedies released in Bollywood, such as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Stree, Roohi, Go Goa Gone, etc.

Since it's considered an audience-favorite genre, it will be interesting to see how well Phone Bhoot fares at the box office.

Takeaways Unfunny jokes don't land, but Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha impress

The 2:49-minute-long trailer introduces us to Khatter and Chaturvedi, who are "blessed" with special powers of seeing ghosts and thus, become ghostbusters. After they meet a beautiful ghost (Kaif), they decide to aid lost souls in attaining salvation. Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff appear briefly and impress in their spooky avatars, but the clip is riddled with cliche, unfunny jokes that mirror WhatsApp forwards.

Information Know more about 'Phone Bhoot'

Phone Bhoot will be Kaif's first release after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal. It also stars Abhinay Raj Singh and Manu Rishi Chadda. Interestingly, this is Kaif's third film with Excel Entertainment after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Baar Baar Dekho. The film has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankara and is finally arriving in theaters after facing multiple delays.

Clash 'Phone Bhoot' is looking at a clash with two films

Phone Bhoot will lock horns with two films on November 4. These are Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Satramm Ramani's Double XL. While Kuttey stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj, Double XL is a social dramedy headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. To note, Double XL was earlier slated to release on October 14.