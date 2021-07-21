Salman Khan officially mentions 'Tiger 3' in his workout video

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 12:43 pm

Salman Khan to resume 'Tiger 3' shoot from July 23

Salman Khan has finally mentioned his highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, on social media. He shared a video of him working out rigorously, with the theme music of the Tiger franchise playing in the backdrop, setting the anticipation. Its shooting will reportedly resume from July 23 at Yash Raj Films, Andheri (Mumbai) and the Radhe actor will be joined by Katrina Kaif that day.

Post

'I think this guy is training for 'Tiger3''

In the video, we can see how Khan is working on his biceps. The entire clip is a reflection on a (not-so-clear) mirror, where the actor's face isn't clearly visible. But it's hard to miss that jawline and muscular built. "I think this guy is training for Tiger 3," he captioned the clip and mentioned his brand, Being Strong (a fitness equipment store).

Instagram Post

Watch how Khan is training for 'Tiger 3'

Instagram post A post shared by beingsalmankhan on July 21, 2021 at 9:11 am IST

Preparation

Emraan Hashmi also has begun his training earlier this month

Ever since the 55-year-old posted this video, netizens have completely lost it! Actress and Khan's good friend Preity Zinta too commented with fire emoticons. Apart from him, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will play the antagonist. He has also shared a picture of his chiseled body earlier this month. Although he didn't mention the film's name, fans were smart enough to guess.

Instagram Post

Check out Hashmi's transformation for the action movie

Instagram post A post shared by therealemraan on July 21, 2021 at 9:12 am IST

Cameo

Khan to shoot a sequence with Shah Rukh Khan

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is also filming Pathan next door in the same studio. Hence, Aditya Chopra, producer of both the ventures, has reportedly decided to add a "spectacular scene" for SRK's cameo in Tiger 3. To note, Khan will also have an extended special appearance in Pathan. Since both the actors are portraying R&AW agents in their respective films, this crossover makes sense.

Location

Movie is going to be shot in multiple European countries

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will bring back Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore and Kaif as Zoya. Hashmi will portray an ISI agent and will be called "Pakistan Ka Tiger." The team is going to film in multiple European countries, for which they will jet off in mid-August. Chopra will reportedly shoot in Austria, Morocco, Turkey, Russia, with a brief schedule in UAE.