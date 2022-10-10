Entertainment

Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, makers release his 'Uunchai' look

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 10, 2022, 03:34 pm 3 min read

Big B's 'Uunchai' will get released on November 11

Ahead of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday (October 11), the makers of his upcoming film Uunchai have unveiled his look from the drama on Monday. The film, a story of friendship between three senior citizens, co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. It is helmed by ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and is heading toward a theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Uunchai, Barjatya will return to direction after seven years.

His last directorial was the 2015 Salman Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The film will also mark the diamond jubilee celebration of Rajshri Productions, which was established by Tarachand Barjatya in 1947.

Uunchai is the maiden onscreen union of this never-seen-before ensemble cast and is also Bachchan's first film with Barjatya.

Poster New poster featured two stills merged together

The poster featured two images merged together. In the first one, Big B is standing in front of the backdrop of a mighty mountain, and it looks like the still is from the middle of an expedition. In the other one, he can be seen sitting with a group of women. Veteran actors Sarika and Danny Denzongpa will also be seen in Uunchai.

Twitter Post Take a good look at the poster here

SOORAJ R BARJATYA UNVEILS FIRST LOOK OF BIG B FROM 'UUNCHAI'... #AmitabhBachchan's birthday celebrations kickstart a day in advance... #SoorajRBarjatya unveils #FirstLook poster of the veteran actor from #Rajshri's 60th production #Uunchai... In *cinemas* 11 Nov 2022. pic.twitter.com/Td2SGbP5sp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2022

Celebrations Meanwhile, here's how Bachchan's birthday will be celebrated tonight

Meanwhile, the preparations for Big B's birthday are going on in full swing. Film Heritage Foundation is currently screening his selected classic films in chosen theaters. Further, Pinkvilla has reported that the screenings will stop momentarily at 12:00am so that the audience can sing "Happy Birthday" to their beloved actor. The segment has been planned by FHF's Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and filmmaker R Balki.

Preparations Members of the industry will join in the celebrations, too

Dungarpur informed Pinkvilla, "At Juhu PVR we are playing Amar Akbar Anthony today, and a lot of dignitaries from the film industry are attending the screening where they will join us to sing the Happy Birthday song for Mr. Bachchan at 12:00am sharp. This is going to be huge." Reportedly, invites have been sent out to various members of the fraternity.

Upcoming films Here's what Big B is busy with professionally

Pinkvilla has also reported that Bachchan will be visiting the revered Tirupati temple with his family to seek blessings on his birthday. However, details about this development are still scarce. On the work front, Big B was recently seen in Goodbye, which was released last Friday. After Uunchai, his next projects include Project K with Prabhas and The Intern Hindi remake with Deepika Padukone.