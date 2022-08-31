Entertainment

Santhanam announces his next film 'Kick' with Tanya Hope

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 31, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Actor Santhanam has announced his next film 'Kick' and also shared his first look from it.

On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi, comedian-turned-actor Santhanam has announced his next Tamil film - Kick. Tanya Hope plays the female lead in this Tamil-Kannada bilingual directed by Prashanth Raj. Ragini Dwivedi is also said to be playing a pivotal role. Kannada composer Arjun Janya will make his Tamil debut with Kick. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Raj of Fortune Films.

Context Why does this story matter?

Santhanam, who has shied away from playing the sidekick, recently made a surprising statement and announced that he is ready to take up the mantle again for his dear friend Arya.

Besides, almost all of his recent outings including Sabhaapathy received negative reviews from fans and critics, and failed to perform well at the box office.

So, there is a lot riding on Kick.

Poster Santhanam also shared his first look from 'Kick'

Sharing his first look from Kick, the Boss Engira Bhaskaran actor wrote on Twitter, "Happy Vinayakar Chathurthi everyone. Here is the first look of my next (sic)". In the poster, Santhanam can be seen flashing his infectious smile while trying to balance his responsibilities. He is shown with several arms, each one holding on to different things, representing his character in the film.

Twitter Post Take a look at Santhanam's poster

Information Know more about Santhanam's upcoming projects

Santy was last seen in Gulu Gulu, which opened to moderate reviews and has Agent Kannayiram next in line. Gulu Gulu is currently streaming on Sun Nxt. Santhanam's long pending movie Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C, has also locked a release date - October 22. Madha Gaja Raja stars Vishal in the lead while Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar play the leading ladies.

Details 'Agent Kannayiram' is the remake of 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya'

Coming to Agent Kannayiram, it is the official Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019). Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is a comedy thriller, which is Santhanam's comfort zone. The story follows a detective whose life is thrown in disarray after he gets embroiled in the case of a corpse left on a railway track.