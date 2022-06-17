Entertainment

'Thalaivar 169' is 'Jailer': Rajinikanth's next gets title!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 17, 2022, 02:21 pm 2 min read

Rajinikanth's next will be called 'Jailer.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@sunpictures)

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, the project has just received a confirmed title. Now, the action drama will be called Jailer. Alongside announcing the title of the film, the makers also dropped a brand new poster in various languages. The project was announced in February this year. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

As one can judge from the tentative title, Thalaivar 169 or Jailer would be Rajinikanth's 169th venture.

As is the case with every Rajinikanth movie, the hype surrounding this project is also huge.

Moreover, Dilipkumar has created a name for himself by giving us critically acclaimed titles as well as popular offerings (Doctor and Beast).

Thus, Tamil cinema viewers are eagerly awaiting his next.

Announcement Sun Pictures made the announcement on social media

Taking to its social media handles, the production banner Sun Pictures announced the title and poster on Friday. Tagging Rajinikanth, Dilipkumar, and Anirudh Ravichander, the post read: "#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer." Notably, music composer Ravichander has been roped in in this upcoming venture. The young composer is also related to the Thalaiva. Meanwhile, the Tamil film has been presented by Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran.

Poster Project is reported to go on floors soon

Coming to the poster, there's not a lot to go by. A bloody sickle makes up for the majority of the otherwise dark and somber poster. An old and deserted warehouse seems to be the backdrop and might hold a crucial link to the film. Also starring Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a key role, the project will go on the floors soon.

Twitter Post Check out the poster here

Cast Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan co-star in 'Jailer'?

Apart from Rajkumar, previous reports have suggested that Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer (after Robot). While nothing is confirmed yet, we can expect cast and release date details to arrive soon. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, also produced by Sun Pictures. Meanwhile, Dilipkumar last helmed Vijay's actioner Beast. Ravichander composed music for Beast, too.