Why did Shailesh Lodha quit 'TMKOC'? Actor-poet breaks silence

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 17, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

Shailesh Lodha has reacted on his departure from 'TMKOC' for the first time. (Photo credit: Instagram/@iamshaileshlodha)

Shailesh Lodha had left a legion of fans heartbroken when he bid farewell to the beloved SAB TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah last month. Despite producer Asit Kumarr Modi's efforts to keep him on board, the poet-actor decided to move on after a solid partnership spanning 14 years. Now, Lodha has broken his silence on the matter for the first time.

Lodha had been playing the eponymous role in the series since its inception in 2008 and apart from being a key character, he was also the narrator.

The long-running slice-of-life sitcom boasts a large ensemble and focuses on instrumental national matters and social messaging.

Lodha's onscreen camaraderie with actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada, was also a crucial highlight of the show.

During the launch event of Lodha's next undertaking Waah Bhai Waah on Thursday (June 16), he was asked about the reasons that facilitated his unexpected departure from the show. Breaking his silence, Lodha said, "Aaj hum yahan Waah Bhai Waah ke liye hain toh sirf uski he baatein karte hain (We are here for Waah Bhai Waah, let's talk about it only)."

While Lodha has remained tight-lipped, reports suggest that multiple issues led him to take the plunge. Reportedly, his exclusive contract with TMKOC forbid him from exploring other substantial opportunities and this conflict led him to call it quits with the SAB TV sitcom. Moreover, he also felt that "his dates weren't utilized properly." In light of these reasons, Lodha moved on.

Developments Meanwhile, Disha Vakani will be replaced soon

Another key character, Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani had also left the show in 2017. Though she was initially supposed to return post her maternity leave, nothing of the sort happened. Now, the producers have confirmed that auditions for her role are underway and a new actor will breathe life into the character. Considering these departures, TMKOC seems to be in slight trouble.