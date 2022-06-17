Entertainment

'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Every OTT June release

Take a look at all the films and shows releasing on OTT platforms in June.

Believe it or not, we are halfway through 2022. And new releases have been raining across all film industries. OTT platforms are also seeing movie debuts and show premieres. There's an infinite number of options available to watch online. We have come up with a list of all the shows and movies releasing in the upcoming days this month on OTT platforms.

Updates Shows, movies which were released on Friday

The second season of the Netflix series She and Amazon Prime Video's first Tamil original series Suzhal: The Vortex were released on Friday. Nayanthara's Malayalam film O2 saw its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar while Chris Hemsworth's Spiderhead debuted on Netflix. Telugu series Recce and the second season of Tamil series Fingertip arrived on ZEE5. Meanwhile, Masoom is debuting on Disney+ Hotstar.

#1 'Operation Romeo' will be released on Saturday

Bollywood film Operation Romeo is heading to its digital premiere on Saturday. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the Shashant Shah directorial will arrive on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Operation Romeo is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto play the leading roles, while Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam play pivotal roles.

#2, #3 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3, 'Doctor Strange 2'

The third season of the popular series The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on coming Wednesday (June 22). The series is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. And on the same day, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is debuting on Disney+ Hotstar. Sam Raimi has directed the film.

#4, #5 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' 'Nenjuku Needhi'

Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is arriving on June 23 on Amazon Prime Video for all its subscribers. Directed by Parasuram, the film was released on May 12. Tamil film Nenjuku Needhi starring Udhayanidhi Stalin is arriving on the same day on ZEE5. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the film hit the cinema halls on May 20.

#6 Amazon Prime Video to stream 'Runway 34'

After a mellow theatrical run, Ajay Devgn-directed Runway 34 will be available for Amazon Prime Video's regular subscribers from June 24. Released on April 29, it was earlier available on a rental basis on the platform. Inspired by true incidents, the film follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (Devgn). The film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.