ZEE5 set to premiere 'Dhoop Ki Deewar' on June 25

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' is helmed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced that its latest Zindagi original, Dhoop Ki Deewar is slated to be released on June 25. Starring Pakistani actor couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a cross-border story of love, family, and loss. The show is helmed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, best known for penning Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Story

Show chronicles the story of two people linked by grief

The show chronicles the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara, played by Aly, from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in the war. Their shared grief becomes the foundation of their friendship. While Aly is known for starring in the Sridevi-fronted feature film Mom and telefilm Behadd, Mir has appeared in serials like Sammi and Ehd-e-Wafa.

Show

The show is beyond borders, religion, societal biases: Director

Hasan said the show is a reflection of positivity "beyond borders, religion and societal biases." "The sole essence of the show lies in the simplicity of its narrative. In the show a subject such as a cross-border love story has been dealt with so differently and has an underlying message of peace, harmony, and joy of life," the director said in a statement.

Inspiration

Grief transcends borders and barriers: Writer

Ahmed said Dhoop Ki Deewar draws inspiration from the thought that grief transcends borders and barriers. "No matter which country, religion, or belief you belong, the grief lived is much bigger than you and me. It is a story of love, grief, and loss that people across borders and overseas can relate to on a human level," the writer said.

Details

The series is an attempt to push the envelope: CIO

The series, produced by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films, also stars Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar among others. Ateeq Rehman, Chief Investment Officer, Group M Pakistan, described the series as an attempt by the makers to push the envelope.

Market

It's never easy to go against all odds: Rehman

"It's never easy when you go against all odds to do something that has never been done in your market and Dhoop Ki Deewar is one of those initiatives for us at Motion & Group M Pakistan," Rehman said. We believe that as thought and market leaders, the onus is on us to continue pushing the envelope, he added.

Other details

'Dhoop ki Deewar' is the third Zindagi original

"The journey required a lot of effort put in from the team and the way we sailed through it was commendable. Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of love and loss that talks about peace," Rehman said. The show is the third Zindagi original, after Asim Abbasi's hit thriller drama Churails and comedy-drama Ek Jhoothi Love Story, which was also penned by Ahmed.