Pakistani show uses Rabindra sangeet leaving desi netizens astonished

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:50 pm

A clip from 'Dil Kya Karay' using Rabindra sangeet has gone viral online

A Pakistani show has left netizens in India, especially Bengal, surprised. Reason? One of their episodes features a character singing a Rabindra sangeet. Yumna Zaidi, the lead of the show named Dil Kya Karay, is seen crooning Amaro Porano Jaha Chay (whatever my heart wants), which is in the voice of Chhapaak singer Sharvari Deshpande. Netizens are hailing the show for its inclusivity.

Social media

The clips were shared by show's creator last December

To note, the two clips were posted by the serial's director Mehreen Jabbar on Instagram last December, but some viewers stumbled upon them recently, and started circulating heavily online. In one clip, we see Zaidi's character Aiman crooning the Bengali song, while the show's male lead is seated in front of her, in the other, she's singing that tune, while sitting with her friends.

Instagram Post

See the viral video here

Reaction

'Pakistanis do know about Tagore...feeling great to know that'

Fans praised this move, and complimented the director of the 2019 drama. One wrote, "Always heard that Music has no barrier, but never felt like that..... But u the first and only person who made me feel like that.... Thanks you... Love from calcutta, india." While another said, "...pakistani people do know about Tagore, it's something to be astonished. Feeling great to know that."

Show

'Dil Kya Karay' aired in 2019 on Geo TV

The show aired from January 2019 to July 2019, and consisted of 30 episodes. It dealt with the theme of a love triangle, wherein two best friends fall for the same girl. The show starring Zaidi and Feroze Khan in the lead, was a big hit with Pakistani audience and aired on Geo TV. It now streams on the OTT platform MX Player.

Information

The director has strong Indian connection, dating back to years

Meanwhile, Jabbar, who's a Karachi native, has a strong Indian connection, dating back to years. Ramchand Pakistani (2008), her first feature film, starred Indian actor Nandita Das in a pivotal role. Kolkata-based noted music composer Debajyoti Mishra was involved in its music. Her hit web-series Ek Jhoothi Love Story is one of the few Pakistani series available for streaming here. It streams on ZEE5.