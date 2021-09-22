Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak' slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film Sanak - Hope Under Siege is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The action film, directed by Kanishk Varma, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios, and Sunshine Pictures. The 40-year-old actor announced the news on social media and shared a poster featuring him holding a gun.

Release date of the movie yet to be announced

Jammwal posted on social media, "Maine suna hai SANAK kuch bhi karwa Sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai...Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Instagram Post

Here is what he posted on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by mevidyutjammwal on September 22, 2021 at 1:25 pm IST

Background

It is the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal

Sanak - Hope Under Siege marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando. The upcoming movie also has an ensemble cast featuring actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra. It is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Khuda Haafiz 2

He is currently filming for 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Jammwal is currently shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, a sequel to his 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The sequel is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir. "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil," Jammwal had earlier said.

Information

Jammwal to work with Hollywood production firm

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Jammwal has also signed to work with production firm Wonder Street, which has international clients like Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa. Taking his action performing talents abroad, he will be working with the firm's partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder.

Production House

He launched his production house in April

Moreover, marking a decade in the film industry, the Commando actor also launched his production company, Action Hero Films in April this year. The company's first project is titled IB 71, an espionage thriller. The film will be produced along with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. The movie will also see Jammwal in the lead role.