Vidyut Jammwal's debut production venture will be titled 'IB 71'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 01:44 pm

Vidyut Jammwal to debut as producer in 'IB 71'

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal had launched his production company Action Hero Films this April to celebrate completion of a decade in showbiz. The firm has now finalized its first project. As per a report, Jammwal will be producing an espionage thriller titled IB 71, along with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. The movie will also see the Commando actor in the lead role.

Details

Sankalp Reddy of 'The Ghazi Attack'-fame will helm the movie

As per Deadline, the film will be set before 1971 Indo-Pak war, in which Jammwal will be seen as an intelligence officer who helps the Indian Army with tactical advantage over the enemies. Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack-fame will be helming the movie, while Abbas Sayyed will co-produce. The story has been written by Aditya Shastri, and Storyhouse Films will back its screenplay.

Twitter Post

Check out Jammwal's announcement about the same

Quote

'Some of most interesting episodes in Indian history inspired 'IB-71''

Talking about it, Jammwal said, "Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired IB 71." He added, "I've full faith in Sankalp Reddy's vision as a filmmaker and it is wonderful to be joining hands with Reliance Entertainment." Reddy further explained, "IB 71 is about what goes on before a triumph and a very different kind of heroism is at play."

Information

Production set to begin by the end of this year

The tactical thriller is reported to go on floors by the end of this year. Nothing has been revealed about the additional cast as of yet. Reliance Entertainment's Shibasish Sarkar said this topic has not been explored much in Indian cinema. "We are looking forward to giving the audience a glimpse of history and loads of thrills," the Group CEO added.

Going West

To recall, Jammwal had recently signed contract with American agency

The news comes hardly a month after it was revealed that the Junglee star has signed with American management and production firm Wonder Street. Reports had suggested Jammwal was looking forward to increasing his profile abroad, and hence the move. Recently, Alia Bhatt also signed with renowned talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Jammwal will be next seen in Khuda Haafiz 2 and Sanak.