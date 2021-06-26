Vidyut Jammwal announces 'Khuda Haafiz 2', after his 'Hollywood news'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 26, 2021, 01:30 pm

Vidyut Jammwal all set for 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal impressed viewers with his 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz, and now, the hunk is back with the sequel of the movie. He has announced Khuda Haafiz 2 on social media with a photo revealing the team has begun its reading sessions. Jammwal recently surprised everyone with the news of him being roped in by the US management and production firm, Wonder Street.

Jammwal posted photo with 'Khuda Haafiz 2' actress and director

If you have watched Jammwal's previous films, you must know he is one of the best action heroes in India. Although Khuda Haafiz had a good storyline, the action sequences are the major factor why this film is having a sequel. While announcing the upcoming film on Twitter, Jammwal posted a photo that featured the leading actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Faruk Kabir prepping.

Why did viewers like 'Khuda Haafiz'?

Khuda Haafiz didn't earn big bucks, but it gave Jammwal's fans what they needed—his flexing muscles. It's about a married couple whose lives fall in jeopardy when they leave for jobs in a foreign land, where the wife is kidnapped. Now, Jammwal has to bring her home safe. It didn't get great reviews, but critics and viewers were in awe of the action sequences.

Jammwal to work with a Hollywood production firm

According to a report in Deadline, Jammwal has signed to work with Wonder Street, which has international clients like Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa. Taking his action performing talents abroad, the Junglee actor will work with the firm's partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder. While Jammwal is super excited, the partners told the publication that they want the actor "to reach global audiences."

Jammwal launched his own production house this year

This year, the Commando actor celebrated his 10 years in cinema by launching his production house Action Hero Films in April. In a statement, Jammwal said, "It's my turn to give as good as I got." Coming back to films, Khuda Haafiz released on Disney+Hotstar, but nothing much has been revealed about the sequel. He will also be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sanak.