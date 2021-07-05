Our relationship changed but we're still a family: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao ready to start new chapter as co-parents and family for each other

A day after superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao announced their divorce, the actor on Sunday said their relationship might have changed, but they still remain a family. During a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, the duo on Sunday said that their decision would have come as a "shock" to some but assured that they are still "together."

Zoom meeting

We want to tell you that we are happy: Khan

"You must have heard about us (getting divorced). You would've felt sad, must've been shocked. But we want to tell you all that we both are happy and still one family," Khan said in a video call over Zoom while holding Rao's hand. "There has been a change in our relationship but we are still together," the actor added.

Details

Paani Foundation is like our baby, Azad: Khan

Talking about their joint initiative, Paani Foundation, Khan said, "Paani Foundation is like our baby, Azad. We will always remain family. Please pray for us that we remain happy." Khan, 56, and Rao, 47, first met on the sets of the 2001 blockbuster movie Lagaan and tied the knot in December 2005. They welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, in December 2011.

Joint statement

The former couple decided to part ways after 15 years

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the former couple said they have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage and are ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other." "A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship," their statement read.

Other details

Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta

"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the former couple's statement read. Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children: son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.