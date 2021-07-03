Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao separate after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce today

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's joint statement has shocked the nation today! The couple has announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. Their statement confirmed that they are no longer "husband and wife." It further stated that the duo will raise their son Azad together and will continue to work as collaborators on films, the Paani Foundation initiative, and other projects. Here's more.

Details

Khan and Rao: 'Co-parents and family for each other'

Their statement further said that Khan and Rao are set to start a "new chapter" in their lives, but not as husband and wife. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love," they said. They will however stay "as co-parents and family for each other."

Quote

The separation was planned 'some time ago'

The ex-couple had trouble in paradise for a while as they planned the separation some time ago, according to their statement. They said they are now comfortable to "formalize this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does." The duo will continue to co-parent and work together. To note, Khan and Rao got married on December 28, 2005.

Twitter Post

Read Khan and Rao's full statement here

Aamir Khan and Kiran announce their divorce. Here’s the text of their joint statement: pic.twitter.com/opVT5UuLp0 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 3, 2021

The Beginning

How did Khan and Rao first meet?

Khan and Rao first met on the sets of Lagaan (2001) for which she was an assistant director. Khan was then still married to his first wife Reena Dutta, but they later got divorced in 2002. He and Rao got together after his first divorce. "It was after my separation and divorce... that I met her (Rao) again," Khan once said in an interview.

Quote

'I feel so happy when I talk to her'

"In that moment of trauma, her (Rao's) phone came and I talked to her... for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, 'My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her,'" Khan further said in the old interview.

Projects

'Dangal,' 'Dhobi Ghat' among other films the two worked together

After serving as an assistant director, Rao became a producer and worked with Khan in several films. While she directed Dhobi Ghat, Rao also turned producer alongside Khan for many movies like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Talaash, and Peepli Live. The former couple also co-founded the NGO, Paani Foundation, in 2016. The joint statement announcing their divorce has left their fans with a broken heart.