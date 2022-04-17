Entertainment

'House of Gucci' gets a digital release date for India

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 17, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

'House of Gucci' is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 3, 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@LetsOTT)

House of Gucci is reportedly set for a digital release in India. Trusted streaming news platform LetsOTT Global has revealed the film's OTT release details on Twitter. Its tweet claimed the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India starting May 3, 2022. However, Prime Video is yet to make an official announcement. Here's what we know about the film.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Context Why does this story matter?

House of Gucci is based on author Sara Gay Forden's book titled The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

It revolves around the murder of Maurizio Gucci—an Italian businessman and fashion trailblazer—orchestrated by his ex-wife.

It was released in the US in November 2021. Now, this highly-anticipated film is reportedly set to stream on Prime Video in India.

Story The thrilling film highlights scandals of the Gucci family

Maurizio—the heir to the Gucci fashion house—falls in love with Patrizia Reggiani, a young and beautiful office manager. The two get married but the romance fades off when things take an ugly turn after the marriage. Reggiani starts to discover the many lies and scandals that the Gucci family was involved in. The story behind uncovering the truth results in betrayal and even murder.

Trailer Here's what the trailer showed us

The trailer, released last year, opens with singer Lady Gaga (Reggiani) describing the Gucci family's extravagant lifestyle. "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too," she says. The trailer shows Reggiani advising Maurizio to not mix family with business. We also see glimpses of scandals the family was involved in.

Cast Meet the star-studded cast from the 'House of Gucci'

The film's star-studded cast includes Academy Award winners Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons. It also features Oscar nominees Salma Hayek and Adam Driver. The film is directed by Ridley Scott who gave us movies like Blade Runner and The Duellists. With a strong cast and a story that is so famous and controversial, House of Gucci is an absolute must-watch.