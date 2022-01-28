Entertainment

'One Cut Two Cut' trailer promises an out-and-out laughter ride

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 28, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

If you think about it, a hostage situation where a bunch of school kids is held by kidnappers might look like a perfect plot for an action film. But Danish Sait's upcoming drama, One Cut Two Cut, has made a laughter riot out of the plot. The trailer for the satirical drama was unveiled recently and we can't wait to watch the film!

Context Why does the story matter?

Sait seems to be on a roll with back-to-back releases. He received massive attention and praise in 2020 with his performance in Pannaga Bharana-directorial French Biriyani, which directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

His recent web series, Voot Select's Humble Politician Nograj, received a positive response from fans and critics alike.

With the new trailer, it looks like Sait has got yet another winner.

Observation Trailer promises a hilarious adventure of the central character

What we see in the 2:17-minute-long trailer is an art and crafts teacher Gopi's (Sait) hilarious adventure on his first day at work. He is tasked with saving the students who are taken hostage by four social media activists at the school. And, it is all the more hilarious to see the kidnappers dressed in the iconic Money Heist-style red jumpsuits and masks.

Details Sait's role is an extension of his popular sketch

Helmed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, One Cut Two Cut also has Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth "Beep" Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya playing pivotal roles. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar have backed the project under PRK Productions, founded by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. One Cut Two Cut will premiere on Prime Video on February 3. Notably, the central character is based on Sait's popular sketch.

Quote Film to address some pressing social issues as well

Talking about his character, Sait said, "Gopi as a character has received much love...from the audience and in this film, the viewers will see him landing into a hostage situation and taking on social media activists, in his own quirky and innocent style, Gopi deals with the situation while also addressing some pressing issues." Well, I, for one, am excited about the film!