For me, Dimple Cheema is an unsung hero: Kiara Advani

'Shershaah' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12

Kiara Advani says playing the role of Dimple Cheema, the fiancee of Captain Vikram Batra, in the upcoming film Shershaah, gave the actor insight into the sacrifices of the support system of the Indian Army, their families. Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Batra and borrows its title from the martyr's codename.

The war drama celebrates Captain Batra's unflinching courage

The war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, celebrates the bravery and unflinching courage of Captain Batra, who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war. "Shershaah gave me a deeper insight into unconditional love and selfless support," Advani said.

Witnessed first-hand the sacrifices of their loved ones: Advani

"Through the making of Shershaah, I got to witness first-hand the sacrifices of their (armed forces) loved ones, who are the true pillars of support to the men of the Indian Army," Advani said. "For me, Dimple is an unsung hero, who fought for her love and faced every challenge that came in her personal life with utmost strength," she said.

Cheema is a modern-day Indian woman: Advani

The 28-year-old actor said she is inspired by Cheema, whom she describes as the modern-day Indian woman. "She represents today's Indian woman, who makes her own choices and stands by it proudly. Her decision to remain unmarried and her faith in eternal love will always inspire me and hold a special place in my heart," she added.

Advani met Cheema to prepare for the role

Advani met Cheema before beginning the shooting of Shershaah to get into the skin of her character. "When I was listening to her, it was the feeling I had about him... (It was) almost like I knew him and he became my own. I felt I was part of his life and journey in my own little way through the film," she said.

'Shershaah' has been an emotional experience for me: Advani

Advani said that director Vishnuvardhan advised her to not mimic Cheema. To be part of a film like Shershaah, Advani said, was a once in a "lifetime opportunity" for her, as it enabled the team to pay homage to the valor of the armed forces. The actor also said that Shershaah has been an "emotional experience" for her.

"Shershaah is more than a film for us, it is an ode to every soldier," she said. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.