'RC 15': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani to begin shoot in September?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 05:51 pm

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be collaborating for the second time in 'RC 15'; shoot to begin soon

Filmmaker Shankar is reportedly going to commence shooting for the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer soon. Tentatively called RC 15, it might go on floors as early as the first week of September. The project will be a pan-India release produced by Dil Raju. To note, Advani and Charan already impressed viewers with their chemistry in the 2019 Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Details

Initially, the film was to begin production this month

Quoting a source close to the development, Pinkvilla reported that makers were initially planning to start production of RC 15 from the first week of July. "However, the second wave of pandemic resulted in a delay in not just the final schedule of Charan's ongoing assignment, RRR, but also slowed down the pre-production process of RC 15," they said. Now, September has been finalized.

Anticipation

'RC 15' to have extended cameo from a superstar

Speaking about the project, the source revealed that Charan will be essaying the role of a police officer-turned-politician, who wants to change the system. There will be an extended cameo of a superstar, also playing a cop, and makers are currently in the process of casting the character. Beginning in September, the schedule of the drama action endeavor is expected to last six months.

Schedule

Shankar to begin Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Aparichit' remake after 'RC 15'

Apparently, the Indian director will wrap up RC 15 by the first quarter of 2022 and then proceed to his next starring Ranveer Singh. The official Hindi adaptation of his own directorial Anniyan, the psychological thriller project was announced in April. Interestingly, this will also star Advani as the female lead. In fact, the Laxmii actress has reportedly signed a three-film deal with Shankar.

Work

Charan will be done with 'RRR' production by next month

Charan is currently busy shooting SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). Earlier, it was said the film was complete "except for two songs." It currently has an October release date. Reports suggest Charan will be done with this project in August. After this, he will dip his head into script readings and character workshops before coming to the RC 15 sets again.