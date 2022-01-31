Entertainment

'Mahaan' teaser: Vikram slays as crime lord in Karthik Subbaraj-directorial

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 31, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

The teaser of 'Chiyaan' Vikram and his son Dhruv's Mahaan is here! Going by the clip, which was shared by Amazon Prime Video on Monday, we can conclude that this gangster drama will be about Vikram's character who does exactly opposite to what his family values stand for. Like, his grandfather had protested against toddy shops but Gandhi Mahaan (Vikram) runs an alcohol racket.

Context Why does the story matter?

It has been more than two years since we saw Vikram on celluloid (His last film was Kadaram Kondan, which was received well by critics).

So, his fans are excited about the movie anyway.

Also this Seven Screen Studio-produced venture is Vikram's first collaboration with his son Dhruv and this has only added to the buzz.

Mahaan is also the Saamy star's OTT debut.

Observation Man tells son about their family's legacy

The 2:08-minute-long teaser opens with a monochrome scene, where a group of people is seen protesting against toddy shops. Next, we see a man telling his son aggressively that his grandfather had objected to alcohol alongside Mahatma Gandhi and asks if he will "fulfill the dream of our ancestors?" and be "Gandhi Mahaan." We then see Vikram's entry and the clip becomes colored, too.

Observation Vikram keeps you hooked throughout the teaser

Right from the time he enters the scene, the seasoned star captures every frame. When he is snorting drugs, drinking alcohol, laughing like a disoriented man, addressing his gang about how "only their booze will be served" to his fight scenes, Vikram arrests your attention throughout the teaser. And we understand that Mahaan is a notorious gang leader, who has a taste for violence.

Information Dhruv makes brief appearance at the end

Dhruv appears toward the end. We first see his rear view and then his side face when someone, in a tensed voice, addresses him as "dada." This indicates that the young actor might also be a don in the film. So, will the father and son come to a clash? This will get clear once this Karthik Subbaraj-directorial hits Amazon Prime on February 10.