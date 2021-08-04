Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran-led thriller Kuruthi (which means ritual sacrifice) earlier today. Apart from Sukumaran, actors like Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen K Gafoor, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu play pivotal roles in the upcoming Malayalam flick. The Manu Warrier-directorial will drop on August 11. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

'For every promise, there's a price to pay'

The story takes place inside an old, isolated house

The fast-paced trailer takes place inside an old house in Eratupetta, Kerala, where every character is trying to fulfill their own promises. We understand the tale shuffles between the past and present, talks about sin and punishment. There is a lot of violence, blood, and vengeance in the air. The haunting music and dim red lighting only enhance the eerie feel of the setting.

'Everyone has a story to tell, a decision to make'

As per the synopsis, the story revolves around Ibrahim, who resides alone in the hills. One day, an injured police officer barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. Like Sukumaran said while releasing the poster, "Everyone has a story to tell and a decision to make" in the story. And, staying true to its genre, the trailer doesn't give away much.

Supriya Menon will be producing under Prithviraj Productions banner

Sukumaran had explained in a press meet earlier why he chose to star in and produce the thriller. "I discovered the script of Kuruthi when I had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined. I was so excited about the film that I decided to act and produce it." It is being produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Director called it 'fast-paced socio-political thriller set in contemporary Kerala'

Notably, Kuruthi marks Warrier's directorial debut in Malayalam. He had described the film as "a fast-paced socio-political thriller set in contemporary Kerala, and it has well-shot action scenes." Anish Pallyal has penned the story, while Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Music and background score has been helmed by Jakes Bejoy. Catch the gripping movie on the OTT platform on this Onam.