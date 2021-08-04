Hugh Jackman gets skin biopsy done for cancer scare

Hugh Jackman uploaded a video a day back, informing his fans that he recently had a skin biopsy done for his nose. Jackman's dermatologists noticed "something irregular" on the skin of his nose. "So they took a biopsy and they're getting it checked," he informed. "Don't freak out," the star urged his fans in the video, where we see him with a bandaged nose.

Health Update

'Please get skin checks often,' says Jackman

In the clip, The Wolverine star also asked his fans to get their skin checked often to avoid these incidents. Informing further, the Australian actor said that he just went to see "Lisa and Trevor," his dermatologist and doctors, who found something irregular with his skin. Ending on a humorous note, the 52-year-old advised "Don't be like me as a kid," and "wear sunscreen."

'Please get skin checks often,' says Jackman

Details

Jackman also underwent surgery for this in 2017

Jackman has been detected with basal cell carcinoma five-six times

A man who suffers knows well the cure. In Jackman's case, he has been detected with basal cell carcinoma five-six times and so he knows how to avoid it. He also underwent a surgery for this malignant form of cancer in 2017. After that, he was advised to get a check-up done every three months. This, at times gets extended to four-five months.

Interviews

The star always emphasizes on the importance of wearing sunscreen

Referring to his carcinoma, he had said in 2015 that in his youth, he and his siblings used to spend their time outside mostly, under the sun. "I don't think my dad or mom ever bought it or made us put [sunscreen] on," he had said. But ever since his diagnosis he harps on the importance of wearing sunscreen while outside and in summers.

Projects

Right now, he's working on Broadway show 'The Music Man'

Jackman is all set to return to Broadway soon

Jackman is currently working on the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Co-starring Sutton Foster, the show will begin its previews in Winter Garden Theater next February 10. He has appeared in several other Broadway musicals, like The Boy from Oz, A Steady Rain and Hugh Jackman: Back On Broadway. On his personal front, he's married to Deborra-Lee Furness, and they have two children.