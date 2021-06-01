What's streaming in June 2021: Listing upcoming new releases

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 11:03 am

From 'Sunflower' to 'The Family Man 2': Here's what streaming in June

In this month, there are loads of exciting content that are hitting various streaming platforms, across all genre and types. Some like The Family Man 2, Sunflower, the Loki TV series are highly-anticipated. Apart from these, there are other promising ventures too that are releasing on streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, etc. We list the ones announced.

Netflix

Netflix: 'Skater Girl,' 'Fatherhood,' 'Jagame Thandiram', 'Lupin'

One of the most awaited movies on Netflix remains Skater Girl, which talks about a village girl in India and her passion for skateboarding. It premieres on June 11. Remaining episodes of the French mystery thriller series Lupin also air on that same day. Kevin Hart's dramedy on being a single father, Fatherhood, and Dhanush's action-thriller Jagame Thandhiram release on June 18.

Amazon Prime

Prime: Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2,' Brazilian drama 'Dom'

After a long delay, fans are getting treated to The Family Man 2, which will start streaming on June 4 on Prime. Ace spy Srikant Tiwari returns in action, with Samantha Akkineni playing the main antagonist. Brazilian narcotic-war drama Dom will release on June 4 as well, in multiple languages such as Portugese, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It's focused on a twisted father-son relationship.

ZEE5

ZEE5: Sunil Grover's digital debut 'Sunflower,' Telugu movie 'Rang De'

On ZEE5, we have Sunil Grover's digital debut Sunflower, which will start streaming on June 11. The crime-thriller has already intrigued audience with its trailer. Ranvir Shorey and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others, co-star in this. Telugu movie Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, will start streaming on June 12. The romance-drama released in theaters on March 26, but was marred due to pandemic.

Miscellaneous

Marvel's first villain-centric series 'Loki' starts airing on June 9

On Disney+ Hotstar, we'll get to see fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon on June 4. Marvel's first villain-centric series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will start streaming on Hotstar on June 9. New episodes will air every Wednesday. The platform will also have the new Pixar film, Luca, premiering June 18. Apple TV+ has Stephen King series, Lisey's Story, which premieres June 4.