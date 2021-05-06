Not Friday, episodes of 'Loki' will now release every Wednesday

The God of Mischief has done it again!

The much anticipated Disney+ series Loki has switched around its weekly episode release schedule from Fridays.

The new episodes will now premiere every Wednesday, starting June 9.

The show is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and will be following already hit Disney+ shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hiddleston himself announced the updated schedule in a hilarious video

The news of an early release for Loki was announced by none other than the titular star Tom Hiddleston.

In the brief yet hilarious video, Hiddleston says how Loki tends to get "left out" among "these long superhero montages," but he'll prove that Loki is mighty heroic too.

"Wednesdays are the new Fridays," he says sharply, arresting your attention, prompting you to note this.

Good idea

Good move: Wednesday release will help the content calendar breathe

Hiddleston is not wrong about the feeling "left out" part, as Disney+ content calendar is getting crowded with some epic titles and most of them with Friday releases.

This early release will thus avoid the clash with Star Wars: The Bad Batch that has a Friday episode premiere schedule.

Marvel has also kept the Black Widow theater and OTT release date on a Friday.

Teaser

More of Loki's charm in the new teaser

After the early release date announcement, Marvel also dropped a new teaser called Doing Great for its first-ever villain-centric project.

In it, we see Loki transversing around alternate timelines, which he created after fiddling around with the space stone.

With his fun and frolic charm, Marvel is truly making the fans question whether Thor's baby brother is a protagonist or an antagonist.

Twitter Post

He is "doing great," according to the new teaser

What else do you expect from the God of Mischief? Watch the latest spot for Marvel Studios' #Loki: https://t.co/XrzplSGMet — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 6, 2021

Story

Will 'Loki' be able to fix the timeline?

The show will take a closer look at the time heist from the Avengers saga and introduce a new organization called the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which overlooks the timeline continuity.

Loki will be on different missions to fix the timeline to avoid persecution.

Besides Hiddleston, Loki will also star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, and Wunmi Mosaku.