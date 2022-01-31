Entertainment

'NTR 30': Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva's next to feature Alia Bhatt?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 31, 2022, 02:33 pm 2 min read

Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'RRR'

Has Alia Bhatt signed another Telugu film? According to several media reports, she will be the leading lady opposite Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR in a Koratala Siva-directorial. Tentatively titled NTR 30, Samantha Ruth Prabhu might be the other female lead and Anirudh Ravichander the music composer, added reports. However, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is yet to be made.

Context Why does the story matter?

Though Bhatt and Jr. NTR will appear in the magnum opus RRR, this untitled film might mark their first on-screen collaboration as a lead couple.

In the SS Rajamouli-helmed venture, the Dear Zindagi star will be playing a cameo part.

Expecting that her portion in this film will be a full-fledged one, the combination of these two big stars is definitely exciting.

Details Production might start next month

As of now, the film's pre-production work is on. Makers are reportedly planning to make the official announcement of the film with a formal pooja in Hyderabad next month, following which the production process will start. To note, this venture will mark the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and Siva after Janatha Garage, a 2016 release that was a blockbuster.

Details Jr. NTR might play a student union leader

In the film, Jr. NTR will play a student union's leader, for which he has lost almost seven kilos. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Sudhakar Mikkilineni are backing the venture via Yuvasudha Arts along with NTR Arts. Meanwhile, RRR also stars Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the film may be released on March 18 or April 28 this year.

Update Siva's next project is with Chiranjeevi

Siva, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of his next directorial, Acharya. The film has megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. Charan (Chiranjeevi's son) and Pooja Hegde have been signed for extended cameo appearances in the film. According to the makers' latest announcement, it will be released on April 1.