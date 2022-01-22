Entertainment

'RRR' makers (also) aiming April-end release. Wise move or not?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Will 'RRR' cast its magic if it gets released in April?

Makers of the high-budget venture, RRR, announced on Friday that if COVID-19 condition in the country gets better, they can release the movie on March 18. If not, their next target will be April 28. Now, the second probable date is interesting because the last week of April has worked quite well for pan-Indian ventures in recent years. Will RRR have the same fate?

Context Why does the story matter?

Initially scheduled to hit the theaters on January 7, producers had to sadly push back the release of RRR in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India.

With this, the huge production suffered yet another obstruction due to the pandemic.

Thus, whenever the movie gets premiered, it will have to do exceptionally well and get the most exposure in order to be profitable.

Trend From 2017, every year April-end releases have been blockbusters

As pointed out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the end of April has been glorious for the business. Starting from 2017, movies coming out during this time have been record-breaking blockbusters. We're talking about Baahubali 2 (April 28, 2017), Avengers: Infinity War (April 27, 2018), and Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019). So, if RRR gets an April release, it'll have big shoes to fill.

Expectations SS Rajamouli directorial has every element necessary to charm audience

Of course, there were no releases in 2020 and 2021 to continue this streak due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the SS Rajamouli directorial has every element necessary to achieve blockbuster status again. Apart from the filmmaker's credibility (we can't forget, he is also the helmer of the Baahubali series), the film stars two of the biggest stars—Jr. NTR and Ram Charan—in the lead.

Information Be it March/April, we expect 'RRR' to roar!

The historical venture, notably, stars Bollywood A-listers Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, so its appeal will be nationwide. Legendary music composer MM Keeravani has helmed the music here and all the released numbers have garnered high praise. The same can be said for the film's visual experience, as evident from character posters and teasers. Be it March or April, we expect RRR to roar!