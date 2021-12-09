Entertainment 'RRR' trailer: Thank you Rajamouli, the wait was worth it

'RRR' trailer: Thank you Rajamouli, the wait was worth it

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 01:55 pm

'RRR' features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles

The trailer of RRR is finally here! After the chartbusting success of the Baahubali franchise, magician (not just director) SS Rajamouli is back with another giant of a film and the trailer justifies the hype around the film. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the period drama also features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, while Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran has pivotal parts.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Rajamouli's films have always been visual spectacle, be it the obvious Baahubali series or Eega (dubbed as Makkhi in Hindi), and the trailer of RRR shows that he hasn't forgotten to imbibe this element in this venture as well. RRR is loaded with jaw-dropping sequences and also has noted actors. In the making for a long time, the anticipation around the movie is huge.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Visuals Goosebumps inducing sequences with montages of power-packed action

The trailer is full of scenes and dialogues that give us major adrenaline rush. Shots like Jr NTR's faceoff with a massive tiger and Charan's intense moments as cop are getting us pumped up. Though other actors have surprisingly brief appearances, they grab our attention too. We see both the stars in different get-ups and we understand RRR is going to span across years.

Information Fierce dialogues win hearts, characters established really well

The trailer, lasting a good 3:15 minutes, establishes the other characters also really well. Devgn's fierce warrior and Saran's helpless look caught our eye. Bhatt appears in two scenes and her role might be limited to being Charan's love interest only. Dialogues are top-notch.

Details 'RRR' is a fictional period-drama inspired by Telugu freedom fighters

Penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, RRR also features international talents like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. It narrates a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Legendary music director MM Keeravaani has composed the tunes for this magnum opus. RRR will hit the big screens on January 7, a week ahead of Sankranthi.

Updates The magnum opus will face stiff competition from other biggies

Release of RRR has been postponed several times owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. But even upon its premiere, the film will face competition from other biggies like Radhe Shyam (releasing on January 14), starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and Bheemla Nayak (releasing on January 12) that features Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati. But we feel RRR will smash the box office!