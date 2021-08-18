Jr. NTR becomes India's first-ever Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule owner

Jr. NTR is the proud owner of Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., aka Jr. NTR, is one of the highest paid Telugu stars. Sitting atop a stunning net worth of Rs. 450cr, the 38-year-old owns several luxury cars. Recently, he added the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule to his collection, which makes him India's first-ever owner of this beast. It has Nero Noctis Matte finish with Arancio Argos as the contrast color.

Details

The car is set to be delivered from Bengaluru

The official Instagram handle of Automobili Ardent India shared the news about the Italian automaker's new model. The car, which was booked in Bengaluru, will soon start its journey to Jr. NTR's "garage" in Hyderabad. Boasting of multiple unique aesthetic updates and cosmetic touches (inside and out), this four-wheeler, which was launched globally last year, is said to be better than the standard Urus.

Instagram Post

Check out the luxurious four-wheeler here

Price

This premium version's pricing has not been revealed yet

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule's price hasn't been revealed, however, it comes with a premium over the standard Urus, which starts at Rs. 3.15cr (ex-showroom). This might be the costliest car of the Temper star. Other cars that he owns are BMW 720LD (Rs. 1.32 crore), Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (Rs. 88.2 lakh), Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 1.95 crore) and Porsche 718 Cayman (Rs. 85.95 lakh).

Project

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR shot a song of 'RRR' in Ukraine

Apart from this, Jr. NTR hit headlines when he was spotted at Hyderabad airport, donning a white long-sleeved T-shirt and denim. Reportedly, the actor returned to the city from Ukraine where he was shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). Along with some cast and crew members, he apparently shot one of the movie's songs and a few jail scenes.

Release Date

Movie is slated to hit the theaters on October 13

The period drama is said to be larger in scale than Baahubali. It stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, along with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani. Also, British actor Olivia Morris, Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are going to be part of the cast. For now, RRR is slated to hit the theaters on October 13.