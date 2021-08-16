Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition SUV launched in India

Italian automaker Lamborghini has launched the Graphite Capsule edition of its Urus SUV in India. To recall, it was announced globally last year. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler gets aesthetic updates both inside and out and offers many features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine and has a top-speed of 305km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in four matte colors

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition flaunts 23-inch Taigete wheels, gloss black diffuser, and quad exhaust tips. The SUV also sports a glossy yellow, green, or orange finish on the front splitter, rear spoiler, and door sills. It is available in four matte shades: Nero Noctis (Black), Bianco Monocerus (White), Grigio Keres (Gray), and Grigio Nimbus (Silver). Customers can choose from 16 color combinations.

Information

It is fueled by a 641hp, 4.4-liter engine

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition runs on a BS6-compliant 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 engine that generates 641hp/850Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit a top-speed of 305km/h.

Interiors

Five seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel are available inside

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin, featuring ventilated Alcantara seats, hexagonal Q-citura stitching, a dashboard with matte carbon fiber inserts, embroidered 'Urus' logos, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, a vehicle stability control system, and crash sensors.

Information

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition: Pricing

The pricing details of the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India are yet to be revealed. However, it will carry some premium over the standard Urus which starts at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom).