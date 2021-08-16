Offers worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 02:41 pm

Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts on these cars

To ensure an uptick in sales, Tata Motors dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on models such as the Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, and Safari. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as special offers for COVID warriors. The deals are valid till the end of this month. Here are more details.

Car #1

Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Tata Tiago is available with benefits worth Rs. 38,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The car sports a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back halogen headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler. It has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. The vehicle runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #2

Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Tata Tigor can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 43,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The sedan has a chrome-finished grille, projector headlights, LED taillamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and dual airbags. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque.

Car #3

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.39 lakh

Offers worth Rs. 65,000 are available on the Tata Harrier, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. The SUV flaunts a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out 167.6hp/350Nm.

Car #4

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Finally, the Tata Safari is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The four-wheeler flaunts a chrome-clad grille, projector headlights with DRLs, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out 167.6hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.