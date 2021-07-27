Tata Safari SUV achieves production milestone of 10,000 units

Tata Motors has rolled out the 10,000th unit of its flagship SUV, the Safari, from its Pune plant. As per the automaker, the first 100 units were built in February while the rest were produced in less than four months. The Safari is one of the top-selling SUVs in the country with a current market share of 25.2% in its segment.

'Landmark achieved during one of the toughest periods in history'

Speaking on the production feat, President of Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Shailesh Chandra said, "We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months." "Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history."

Exteriors

The car sports projector headlights and a shark-fin antenna

The Tata Safari has a sculpted hood, a chrome grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It has an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Tata Safari has a 7-seater cabin with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, traction control, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

Tata Safari: Pricing

In India, the Tata Safari SUV starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 21.81 lakh for the XZA+ Adventure Edition trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).