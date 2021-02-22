Last updated on Feb 22, 2021, 11:46 am

Tata Motors' 2021 Safari SUV, which was unveiled on January 26, has been launched in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14.69 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Tata Safari comes with a stepped roof, a shark fin antenna, roof spoiler, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual-function LED DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around twin light LED taillamps, a window wiper, and "SAFARI" lettering are present on the rear end.

Information It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine

The 2021 Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant Kryotec 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors It offers a spacious 7-seater cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari has a spacious 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch 'floating' infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology. Six airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors ensure safety.

Information 2021 Tata Safari: Pricing and availability