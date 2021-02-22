-
2021 Tata Safari launched in India at Rs. 14.7 lakhLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 11:46 am
-
Tata Motors' 2021 Safari SUV, which was unveiled on January 26, has been launched in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14.69 lakh.
As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin with a host of tech features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels
-
The 2021 Tata Safari comes with a stepped roof, a shark fin antenna, roof spoiler, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, Xenon HID projector headlamps with dual-function LED DRLs, and a silvered skid plate.
It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Wrap-around twin light LED taillamps, a window wiper, and "SAFARI" lettering are present on the rear end.
-
Information
It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine
-
The 2021 Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant Kryotec 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.
-
Interiors
It offers a spacious 7-seater cabin
-
The 2021 Tata Safari has a spacious 7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch 'floating' infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car technology.
Six airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors ensure safety.
-
Information
2021 Tata Safari: Pricing and availability
-
The 2021 Tata Safari is up for grabs in the XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ variants. As for the pocket-pinch, it starts at Rs. 14.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 21.45 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).