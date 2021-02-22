Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled special edition models of its CBR150R and CBR250RR motorbikes in Indonesia. Their availability in India, however, seems unlikely. The two vehicles sport HRC livery similar to the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, which combines bright red paint with blue and white highlights. However, other design elements, tech, and engines are the same as their standard models. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes have a fully-faired look

The Honda CBR150R and CBR250RR have a sporty fully-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, a split-headlight cluster, and golden-colored front forks. The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster with an LCD display as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. They ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information A 6-speed gearbox takes care of transmission

The Honda CBR150R is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.2hp and 14.4Nm. Meanwhile, the CBR250RR runs on a 249cc, parallel-twin motor that generates 41.5hp and 25Nm. The mills are linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Safety Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CBR150R and CBR250RR are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. The latter also comes with a quick shifter, three riding modes, and ride-by-wire for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by inverted USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

