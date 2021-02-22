-
Kawasaki to launch two new bikes in India soonLast updated on Feb 22, 2021, 12:41 am
Kawasaki India has shared a teaser image of two motorcycles on social media, hinting at their imminent launch. One of them will reportedly be the BS6-compliant version of the Ninja 300.
The two-wheeler will have a sporty look and shall come with a semi-digital instrument console and twin-pod headlight cluster, among other features. It should run on a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser image
We are ready to give you reasons to celebrate 2021!!!
Are you ready??
Stay tuned.!!
Guess your favorite Kawasaki and let us know in the comment section below..!!
#kawasakiindia #Kawasaki #indiakawasaki #Ninja #Versys #vulcan #W #Z #kxklx #staytuned
Design
The bike will sport fairing-integrated turn indicators
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, fairing-integrated turn indicators, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, a LED taillamp, and shall ride on designer alloy wheels.
It should have a 17-liter fuel tank and weigh 179kg.
Information
It will run on a 296cc, liquid-cooled engine
The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the BS4 state-off-tune, the mill generated 38.9hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels to ensure safety
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front and gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-way adjustable preload on the rear.
Information
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India will be revealed at the launch event in the coming weeks. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.50 lakh.