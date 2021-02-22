Kawasaki India has shared a teaser image of two motorcycles on social media, hinting at their imminent launch. One of them will reportedly be the BS6-compliant version of the Ninja 300. The two-wheeler will have a sporty look and shall come with a semi-digital instrument console and twin-pod headlight cluster, among other features. It should run on a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser image

Design The bike will sport fairing-integrated turn indicators

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, fairing-integrated turn indicators, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlight, a LED taillamp, and shall ride on designer alloy wheels. It should have a 17-liter fuel tank and weigh 179kg.

Information It will run on a 296cc, liquid-cooled engine

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. In the BS4 state-off-tune, the mill generated 38.9hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels to ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front and gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-way adjustable preload on the rear.

Information 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Pricing and availability