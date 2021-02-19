Bajaj Auto has launched its Pulsar 180 naked roadster motorcycle in India. It comes in a single Black Red color option. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a single-pod headlamp with twin DRLs and a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a tinted visor

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 has an engine cowl, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a two-piece pillion grab rail, a tinted visor, and a slightly upswept exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a single-pod halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 145kg and offers a 15-liter fuel tank.

Information It runs on a 178cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 draws power from a BS6-compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 16.7hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Single-channel ABS ensures better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the roadster motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged twin springs on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar 180: Pricing and availability