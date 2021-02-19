-
Bajaj Pulsar 180 naked roadster launched at Rs. 1.05 lakhLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 01:13 pm
-
Bajaj Auto has launched its Pulsar 180 naked roadster motorcycle in India. It comes in a single Black Red color option.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a single-pod headlamp with twin DRLs and a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike has a tinted visor
-
The Bajaj Pulsar 180 has an engine cowl, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a two-piece pillion grab rail, a tinted visor, and a slightly upswept exhaust.
The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a single-pod halogen headlamp with twin DRLs, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 145kg and offers a 15-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
It runs on a 178cc engine
-
The Bajaj Pulsar 180 draws power from a BS6-compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 16.7hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
-
Safety
Single-channel ABS ensures better handling
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the roadster motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged twin springs on the rear end.
-
Information
Bajaj Pulsar 180: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as the Honda Hornet 2.0 and TVS Apache RTR 180.