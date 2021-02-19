Ahead of its global debut on March 18, Czech automaker SKODA has released the sketches of its KUSHAQ SUV. As per the images, the vehicle will have a wide grille with horizontal slats, split LED headlights, sporty alloy wheels, and a rugged rear diffuser. It will be up for grabs with two turbocharged petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will ride on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

SKODA KUSHAQ will be built on the MQB-AO platform and shall come with a large chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal slats, a muscular front bumper with fog lamp housings, skid plates, and split LED headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Boomerang-shaped LED taillights, an elongated roof spoiler, and a diffuser will be available on the rear.

Information There will be three gearbox choices

SKODA KUSHAQ will get two engine options- a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol mill that makes 109hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car will have a 5-seater cabin

As per a prior report, the SKODA KUSHAQ will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house a 12.3-inch 'floating' infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

