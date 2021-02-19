-
Prior to launch, SKODA KUSHAQ SUV previewed in official sketches
Ahead of its global debut on March 18, Czech automaker SKODA has released the sketches of its KUSHAQ SUV.
As per the images, the vehicle will have a wide grille with horizontal slats, split LED headlights, sporty alloy wheels, and a rugged rear diffuser. It will be up for grabs with two turbocharged petrol engine choices.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It will ride on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
SKODA KUSHAQ will be built on the MQB-AO platform and shall come with a large chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal slats, a muscular front bumper with fog lamp housings, skid plates, and split LED headlights.
It will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Boomerang-shaped LED taillights, an elongated roof spoiler, and a diffuser will be available on the rear.
Information
There will be three gearbox choices
SKODA KUSHAQ will get two engine options- a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol mill that makes 109hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
The car will have a 5-seater cabin
As per a prior report, the SKODA KUSHAQ will have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It will house a 12.3-inch 'floating' infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.
Information
SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the SKODA KUSHAQ in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 9 lakh and will go against rivals like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.