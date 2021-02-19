-
Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid, with a 260hp powertrain, announcedLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 11:24 am
Hyundai has announced a plug-in hybrid variant of its Santa Fe SUV, which will join the line-up for the model year 2022. It comes in two trims: SEL and Limited.
As for the highlights, it has an attractive look and an upmarket cabin. It runs on a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine linked with an electric motor and a 13kW battery pack.
Exteriors
It sports a honeycomb mesh grille
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished honeycomb mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear.
Interiors
The SUV offers Hyundai's Smart Park for safety
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid has a spacious cabin with ventilated leather seats, Hyundai's digital key, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, there are multiple airbags, Hyundai's Smart Park, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Engine
It delivers an all-electric driving range of 48km
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid packs a 177hp, 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine, a 13kW battery pack, and a 90hp electric motor. The powertrain delivers a combined power of 260hp and an all-electric driving range of 48km.
There is also a standard hybrid model on offer that combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged mill with a 60hp electric motor to churn out 226hp.
Information
Hyundai Santa Fe: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid will arrive in Spring while the plug-in-hybrid variant shall be up for grabs in Summer at a starting price-tag of around $35,000 (approximately Rs. 25.4 lakh). The car's standard petrol model starts at $28,025 (Rs. 20.3 lakh).