Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 11:24 am

Hyundai has announced a plug-in hybrid variant of its Santa Fe SUV, which will join the line-up for the model year 2022. It comes in two trims: SEL and Limited. As for the highlights, it has an attractive look and an upmarket cabin. It runs on a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine linked with an electric motor and a 13kW battery pack. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It sports a honeycomb mesh grille

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid has a sporty design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished honeycomb mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear.

Interiors The SUV offers Hyundai's Smart Park for safety

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid has a spacious cabin with ventilated leather seats, Hyundai's digital key, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch/10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, there are multiple airbags, Hyundai's Smart Park, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Engine It delivers an all-electric driving range of 48km

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe plug-in hybrid packs a 177hp, 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder engine, a 13kW battery pack, and a 90hp electric motor. The powertrain delivers a combined power of 260hp and an all-electric driving range of 48km. There is also a standard hybrid model on offer that combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged mill with a 60hp electric motor to churn out 226hp.

Information Hyundai Santa Fe: Pricing and availability