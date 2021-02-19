Kia has announced that the 2022 Carnival MPV will be launched in the US on February 23. It is said to replace the Sedona MPV. To recall, the company had unveiled the vehicle in South Korea last August. The Carnival comes with an all-new SUV-inspired design, an upscale cabin that can seat up to 11 people, and is offered with three engine options.

Exteriors 2022 Kia Carnival has a wheelbase of 3,090mm

Kia Carnival features a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a full-width taillight. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sliding rear doors, and designer wheels. Dimensions-wise, the MPV is 40mm longer and 10mm wider than the previous-generation model, and has a wheelbase of 3,090mm.

Information US-bound Carnival will arrive with a V6 engine

While the Korea-specific Carnival is offered with three engine options, the US model will likely be available with a single 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine that is capable of producing 290hp/355Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The MPV can seat up to 11 people

The Kia Carnival has an upscale cabin with space for up to 11 people. It boasts of dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. The MPV also sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Safety provisions include multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

Information 2022 Kia Carnival: Pricing and availability