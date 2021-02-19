Last updated on Feb 19, 2021, 12:05 am

Honda has taken the wraps off the new-generation HR-V SUV in Japan. It is also known as the Vezel in China. The car is offered in four variants: G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z, and e:HEV Play. The 2021 HR-V has a prominent front grille, new headlamps, a premium cabin, and runs on a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

At a glance It features a bigger body than the outgoing model

The third-generation Honda HR-V has a coupe-like profile with a large blacked-out grille, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, an integrated spoiler, and a revised rear bumper. For lighting, it has LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, sleek fog lamps, and new LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels, and wheel arch cladding.

Information Under the hood, the SUV packs a 1.5-liter petrol motor

The Honda HR-V draws power from an e:HEV powertrain that comprises a 1.5-liter petrol engine as well as two electric motors. The combination delivers 109hp of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.5 seconds.

Interiors It boasts of a feature-rich cabin

Inside, the HR-V has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger. It also packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Connect - the company's connected car technology. For safety, the SUV has multiple airbags, hill descent control, blind-spot detection, and tire deflation alert.

Information 2021 Honda HR-V: Pricing and availability