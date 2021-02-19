-
2021 Honda HR-V, with a hybrid powertrain, announced in JapanLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 12:05 am
Honda has taken the wraps off the new-generation HR-V SUV in Japan. It is also known as the Vezel in China. The car is offered in four variants: G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z, and e:HEV Play.
The 2021 HR-V has a prominent front grille, new headlamps, a premium cabin, and runs on a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
At a glance
It features a bigger body than the outgoing model
The third-generation Honda HR-V has a coupe-like profile with a large blacked-out grille, a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, an integrated spoiler, and a revised rear bumper.
For lighting, it has LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, sleek fog lamps, and new LED taillamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels, and wheel arch cladding.
Information
Under the hood, the SUV packs a 1.5-liter petrol motor
The Honda HR-V draws power from an e:HEV powertrain that comprises a 1.5-liter petrol engine as well as two electric motors. The combination delivers 109hp of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.5 seconds.
Interiors
It boasts of a feature-rich cabin
Inside, the HR-V has a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger.
It also packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Connect - the company's connected car technology.
For safety, the SUV has multiple airbags, hill descent control, blind-spot detection, and tire deflation alert.
Information
2021 Honda HR-V: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the new Honda HR-V are yet to be announced. However, as per the reports, it is expected to be launched in India later this year with a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).