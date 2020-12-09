Honda Jazz is the only hatchback that the Japanese carmaker sells in India but the recently-launched City Hatchback could be an interesting addition to its portfolio since the premium hatchback segment is expanding in the country. Based on the City sedan, the City Hatchback could increase the popularity of this brand due to its styling, quality and features. Here's our first-look.

Exteriors Honda City Hatchback: At a glance

The City Hatchback is a shortened version of the sedan and is actually longer than the Honda Jazz. It is 4,345mm long and 1,748mm wide. In terms of design, it is similar to the new-generation City sedan on the front but the rear gets a new look courtesy a sloping roofline, new tail lamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler. It looks well-proportioned and attractive.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the City Hatchback is similar to the City sedan and that is not a bad thing since the cabin looks premium and offers good space. The higher trims get an all-black finish, which goes well with the overall sporty persona. The City hatch also offers new-age features like paddle-shifters, 8-speaker audio system, cruise control, leather seats, six airbags, and an 8-inch touchscreen console.

Power and performance Under the hood

In Thailand, the City Hatchback gets a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine that develops 120hp/172Nm - identical to the new-generation Hyundai i20 Turbo. Hence, we think this engine makes sense for India as well, along with the 1.2-liter petrol motor which is available in the Jazz. However, a diesel engine option is unlikely. Transmission options include a CVT automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Our verdict Is the new City Hatchback enticing for Indian users?